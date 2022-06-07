Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Skyline Champion worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. 5,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

