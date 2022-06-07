Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 4,711,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

