SnowSwap Price Tops $0.95 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003170 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $440,014.45 and approximately $25,410.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.71 or 0.01834574 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 140.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00150302 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00429282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

