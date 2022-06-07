Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $25.71 Average PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.79. 14,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

