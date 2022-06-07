SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SPTN opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SpartanNash by 89.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

