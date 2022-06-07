SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

