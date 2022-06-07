Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) versus Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Critical Review

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -712.04% -17.77% -15.15% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 17.43 -$17.29 million ($0.66) -1.55 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 6.98 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -2.09

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

