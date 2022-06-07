Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.