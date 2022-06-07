Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 319.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,471 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $63,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 86,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $4,916,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.