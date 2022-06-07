SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. SRAX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SRAX by 107.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SRAX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

