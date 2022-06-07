Stably USD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $480,799.27 and $6,113.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,244 coins and its circulating supply is 481,311 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

