StaFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.74 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $21.31 million and $3.74 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00215723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000202 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.