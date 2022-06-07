STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will post sales of $160.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.35 million and the lowest is $159.70 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $138.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $657.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $659.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $738.98 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $743.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,869. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

