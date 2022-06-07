Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 238,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

