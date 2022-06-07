StockNews.com Downgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $413.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 285,029 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 194,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

