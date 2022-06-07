StockNews.com Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.