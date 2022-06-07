STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,169,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,127 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $281,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

STOR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 23,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,889. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

