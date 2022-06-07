Strike 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.29 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $82.85 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $25.87 or 0.00087689 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 236.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00136587 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.01064973 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00396331 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,974 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

