Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,787,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

SYK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

