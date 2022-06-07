Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.90

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 7116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 211.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

