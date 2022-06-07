Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.50.

SUI opened at $161.82 on Friday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

