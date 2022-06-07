Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.41 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $664,669.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.35 or 0.05938607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,544,504 coins and its circulating supply is 357,136,473 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

