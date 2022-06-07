Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

TSE:SXP opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. Supremex has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.24.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

