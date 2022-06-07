Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,611. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

