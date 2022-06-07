Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

