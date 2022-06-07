TD Securities Lowers Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.80.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,352,333.20. Insiders acquired a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $175,477 over the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

