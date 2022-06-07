Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,900% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.