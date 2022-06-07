Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 258.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

TDOC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

