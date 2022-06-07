Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will post sales of $822.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the lowest is $814.30 million. Teradyne posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.26 million.

NYSE TER traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.52. 1,046,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,903. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

