Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Hits $0.0428 on Top Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $31.44 million and $5.16 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,348,939 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

