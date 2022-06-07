Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is London Co. of Virginia’s 5th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.32% of Texas Instruments worth $549,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,867. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.