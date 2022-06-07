Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

TXT stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Textron has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

