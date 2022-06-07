The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 270,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.63. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

