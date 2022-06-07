The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 673,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,869. The company has a market cap of $384.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

