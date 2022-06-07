The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EDIN opened at GBX 644.16 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 547.04 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 630.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 628.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($24,022.56).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

