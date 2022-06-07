The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $116.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.99.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.