The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 2,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $656.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

