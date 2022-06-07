The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

