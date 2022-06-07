The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

