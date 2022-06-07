The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

PNTG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $528.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.13 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

