The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.19. 3,117,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

