The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $3.60

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00011585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $393.03 million and $410,143.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00044593 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

