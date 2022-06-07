Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 12,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.