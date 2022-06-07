ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,897 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in ThredUp were worth $45,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,881,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

