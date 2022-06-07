Throne Hits One Day Volume of $1.41 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Throne has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

