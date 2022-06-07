TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.63

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 11625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

