TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $262.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

BLD stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.45. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

