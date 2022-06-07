Tornado Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $26.11 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $26.11 million and $6.33 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.74 or 0.00080197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 239.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00162773 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.01217443 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00402694 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

