Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of Trane Technologies worth $186,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

TT stock opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $128.13 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

