TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

